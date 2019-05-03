When you think about moto sports, what comes to mind? A guy on a motorcycle? A local woman is working to change that. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with Portland’s moto queen Lana MacNaughton to hear how she’s helping the women’s moto community around the world find its voice.
To follow Lana: https://www.instagram.com/fevvvvaa/?hl=en
To follow Women’s Moto Exhibit: https://www.instagram.com/womensmotoexhibit/?hl=en
To learn more about this year’s Dream Roll: http://www.dreamroll.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.