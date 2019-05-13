A local organization is getting international attention for transforming parking lots into pockets of paradise. Depave takes paved-over areas and turns them into green spaces. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with one of Depave’s team members Ted Labbe to hear how the organization is building and growing better communities through its work.
To learn more about Depave and its upcoming projects: https://depave.org/
