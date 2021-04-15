Local pop artist, Ashley Wyatt is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Wilsonville, Oregon, pushing through the pandemic to make her dreams a reality!
Wyatt released her second, four-song EP in early April of 2021 called "Turn the Page", now, she's gearing up to release a music video for one of those songs, "Part of Me".
MORE's Spencer Thomas got the chance to chat with the local sensation to learn about the inspiration behind the music video that will be released Friday, April 16th at midnight PST.
Ashley's music can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.
