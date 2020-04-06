(KPTV) - The coronavirus pandemic is likely adding stress and anxiety to your life, and for those who suffer from depression, this new world of isolation and uncertainty may be making an already difficult disorder even worse.
Dr. Jonathan Horey, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Active Recovery TMS, uses electromagnetism to treat patients with depression. Molly Riehl speaks with Dr. Horey about how TMS works, who it’s right for and how he’s treating his patients through this pandemic.
To learn more about Active Recovery TMS: https://activerecoverytms.com/
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.