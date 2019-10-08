October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and people around the world are rallying to celebrate survivors and support those battling the potentially deadly disease. Molly Riehl stops by Thairapy to hear how the salon is helping local organization, Beauté and the Battle.
To learn more about Beauté and the Battle: https://beauteandthebattle.org/
To learn more about Thairapy: https://www.thairapypdx.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.