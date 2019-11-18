Do you love the Trail Blazers – or any sports team – so much, you want to wear your pride on your sleeve? Laundry is the place for you. The vintage sportwear store specializes in 80s and 90s sports and street attire. Molly Riehl stops by to see why Laundry has everything a fan could want or need.
To learn more about Laundry: https://laundrypdx.com/
