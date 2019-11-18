Do you love the Trail Blazers – or any sports team – so much, you want to wear your pride on your sleeve? Laundry is the place for you.

Do you love the Trail Blazers – or any sports team – so much, you want to wear your pride on your sleeve? Laundry is the place for you. The vintage sportwear store specializes in 80s and 90s sports and street attire. Molly Riehl stops by to see why Laundry has everything a fan could want or need.

To learn more about Laundry: https://laundrypdx.com/

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.