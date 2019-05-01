It’s no secret: Oregon consumers like to know where their products come from, often using the terms “hyperlocal” and “farm-to-table.” A local woman is using that mentality with her skincare line, Gatherwise. Esthetician and herbalist Melissa Fuller makes her products with ingredients she far…

Oregon consumers like to know where their products come from, often using the terms “hyperlocal” and “farm-to-table.” A local woman is using that mentality with her skincare line, Gatherwise. Esthetician and herbalist Melissa Fuller makes her products with ingredients she farmed or foraged. 

Molly Riehl stopped by the Gatherwise farm to learn about the handcrafted, plant-to-product skincare line.

To learn more about Gatherwise: https://www.gather-wise.com/

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.