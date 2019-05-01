Oregon consumers like to know where their products come from, often using the terms “hyperlocal” and “farm-to-table.” A local woman is using that mentality with her skincare line, Gatherwise. Esthetician and herbalist Melissa Fuller makes her products with ingredients she farmed or foraged.
Molly Riehl stopped by the Gatherwise farm to learn about the handcrafted, plant-to-product skincare line.
To learn more about Gatherwise: https://www.gather-wise.com/
