This year marks the 20th anniversary of the murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay student at the University of Wyoming. This weekend, students at the Arts & Communication Magnet Academy bring Matthew’s story to the stage in their performance of “The Laramie Project.”
ACMA’s “The Laramie Project” runs tonight, tomorrow night and Saturday night at 7pm, as well as Saturday at 2pm.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/725980051097932/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.