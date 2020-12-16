Local Treats 4 Hospital Heroes is a local initiative that’s on a mission to spread cheer by supporting local restaurants and feeding our hospital heroes through a gift card drive.
Here’s how you can get involved:
Encourage your family and friends to purchase a gift card from a local business or restaurant, and it will be donated to local hospital workers across Portland and Vancouver!
Here’s how it works:
- Sign up to participate by emailing Treats4HospitalHeroes@gmail.com, and you will be added to the list of businesses where consumers can purchase gift cards to donate.
- Display the Local Treats 4 Hospital Heroes flyer within your business to advertise and promote donations.
- Event organizers will collect or connect you with hospital representatives to email or mail donations.
- All gift cards will be donated to hospital heroes who will enjoy a free meal or treat hassle free!
- Your local business will enjoy extra support during the COVID-19 closures.
PORTLAND RESTAURANTS:
- Miss Delta Restaurant and Bar
- Stormbreaker Brewing
- Bar Bar
- Moberi
- Stem Wine Bar
- The Herb Shoppe
VANCOUVER RESTAURANTS
- Uptown Barrel Room
- Latte Da Coffee House & Wine Bar
- Ice Cream Renaissance
- Sugar & Salt Bakery
- Relevant Coffee
- Trap Door Brewing
- Brick House
- La Bottega Cafe
To stay up to date on all restaurants added to this list, click here!
