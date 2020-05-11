Local YouTube series “Story Dog” inspires happiness through storytelling

A local artist created a new web series that he hopes will spread happiness and inspiration through storytelling. It’s called “Story Dog.” Molly Riehl speaks with Jonmar to learn more.
To watch Story Dog: www.story.dog
To learn more about Jonmar’s augmented reality app: https://www.varlio.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.