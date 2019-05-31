What does paradise look like to you? For two local men, it’s a charming, flower-filled plot of land in Portland’s Woodstock neighborhood. It’s called Lonesomeville, and nearly everything on the property was built by the owners. So why do they call their pocket of paradise Lonesomeville? MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by to find out.
There are multiple ways to visit Lonesomeville! Tomorrow, Wayne and Danny are hosting an open garden and studio sale from 10am – 4pm. You can also stay the night at Lonesomeville.
For more information: http://lonesomeville.com/
