Are you shopping for the holidays this weekend? Several shops just popped up in Downtown Portland where local makers are getting a chance to show off their creations. MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with the owner of BlackSheepMade to talk about her comfy, cozy creations and the opportunity to open up shop at the PDX Pop-Ups.
Alyssarhaye Graciano, the owner of BlackSheepMade, knits stunning, comfy creations, like beanies, dog beds and macramé. Inspired by her grandmothers, who were both diagnosed with cancer before she left for college, Alyssarhaye decided to donate a beanie to chemo patients for every beanie she sells.
To learn more about the PDX Pop-Ups: https://www.travelportland.com/article/pop-up-shops/
To learn more about BlackSheepMade: https://www.blacksheepmade.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.