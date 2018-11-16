The University of Oregon is famous for its wide variety of uniforms – but what happens with all those uniforms after they’re worn? A local company is making sure they don’t go to waste. MORE’s Molly Riehl paid a visit to Looptworks to learn about the new Re-Duck collection.
To learn more about Looptworks: https://www.looptworks.com/
