It’s an event pasta lovers won’t want to miss. This weekend, Top Chef finalist and soon-to-be all-star Joe Sasto is joining Grassa Chef/Owner Rick Gencarelli to celebrate the grand opening of Grassa’s new location. The two chefs join Molly Riehl live in studio to share a taste of the weekend.
To learn more about this weekend’s event at Grassa: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6yOwqaBy0o/
