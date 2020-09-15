LPGA’s Stacey Collins talks about safety at the 49th Cambia Portland Classic amidst COVID-19 and Oregon wildfires

(KPTV) -- The Cambia Portland Classic is making a return for its 49th year at Columbia Edgewater Country Club but it's no secret this year's event will look different due to the on-going pandemic and the Oregon wildfires.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with Senior Vice President of Tournament Operations, Stacey Collins, regarding what safety measures they’ll be taking for the players, volunteers and additional staff at the event this week.
Tournament link: https://www.portlandclassic.com/
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.