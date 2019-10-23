During this time of year, we really focus on making memories with family and friends. One special spot in Wilsonville offers holiday experiences you’ll never forget. Frog Pond Farm is part petting zoo, part holiday shop and 100-percent family friendly fun. Molly Riehl stops by to hear about the Hallmark experiences they want you to have there.
To learn more about Frog Pond Farm: https://www.thefrogpondfarm.com/
