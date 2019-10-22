Fall is the perfect time to get cozy and warm with some blankets and candles. Stephanie learns of a new addition at one popular design store that will let you get you in the mood of the season. Learn more about a DIY candle bar that will let you make your own candles for yourself or a gift. She interviews the owner of Fancy That Candle Bar and shows you how you can try it out. For more information, visit: https://www.shopfancythat.com/collections/events
