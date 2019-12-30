She spent years making her own cheese and sharing her passion with family and friends. Then, she decided to share what she learned with the community and started her own business Urban Cheesecraft. Stephanie Domurat interviews the owner of the Portland-based company to learn about her kits and cookbooks that make it easy to make your own delicious cheese at home. Urban Cheesecraft offers both dairy and non-dairy cheeses. For more information, visit https://www.urbancheesecraft.com/
Make your own cheese with Urban Cheesecraft
