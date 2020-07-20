One local children’s shop faced with a big challenge after someone broke into their store.

Mako The Children’s shop located on NW 23rd Street in Portland suffered an early morning break-in. Owner Mako Perarai tells us she came back to her store after Independence Day weekend to find the front door shattered and $500.00 worth of apparel stolen. Local store owners heard of her misfortune and came to the rescue with their brooms and vacuums to lend a helping hand. The perfect example of neighbors helping neighbors. 

