Mako The Children’s shop located on NW 23rd Street in Portland suffered an early morning break-in. Owner Mako Perarai tells us she came back to her store after Independence Day weekend to find the front door shattered and $500.00 worth of apparel stolen. Local store owners heard of her misfortune and came to the rescue with their brooms and vacuums to lend a helping hand. The perfect example of neighbors helping neighbors.
Mako The Children’s Shop suffers break-in as local neighbors help clean up the pieces
