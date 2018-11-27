There’s nothing quite like your mother’s cooking, is there? That’s not just true for us common folk! Perlot’s Executive Chef Patrick McKee is in Molly Riehl’s kitchen sharing one of the most precious recipes he has: his mom’s spaghetti and meatballs.

Recipe for Chef Patrick McKee’s Mom’s Spaghetti and Meatballs:

INGREDIENTS

Meatballs

Ground beef (80 percent lean), ½ pound

Ground veal, ¼ pound

Ground pork, ¼ pound

Large egg, 1

Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, ¼ pound (finely grated)

Medium yellow onion, ½ (finely chopped)

Garlic, 3 cloves (finely chopped)

Flat-leaf parsley leaves, ¼ cup (finely chopped)

Kosher salt, ½ teaspoon

Freshly ground black pepper, ½ teaspoon

Extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons to ¼ cup

Sauce

Extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons

Medium yellow onion, ½ (finely chopped)

Garlic cloves, 3 (thinly sliced)

Red pepper flakes, pinch

Dry white wine, ½ cup

Thyme sprigs, 3

Dried bay leaf, 1

Canned chopped tomatoes, one 15-ounce box or can (preferably Pomi or San Marzano)

Tomato paste, one 6-ounce can

Basil leaves, ½ cup (finely chopped)

Pasta

Kosher salt, 2 tablespoons

Spaghetti, 1 pound

Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, ¼ pound (finely grated)

Basil leaves, ½ cup (roughly chopped)

DIRECTIONS

Make the meatballs: In a medium mixing bowl, combine:

Ground beef

Ground veal

Ground pork

Large egg

Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Finely chopped yellow onion

Finely chopped garlic

Finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Use your hands to mix the ingredients together until thoroughly combined, then form

into 16 balls (each a little larger than a golf ball). Place the balls on a plate, cover with

plastic wrap and refrigerate.

Make the sauce: In a medium pot set over medium heat, add the:

Extra-virgin olive oil

Finely chopped yellow onion

Thinly sliced garlic

Red pepper flakes

Cook, using the wooden spoon to stir the onions often, until they are tender and

translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the white wine and cook until the wine is nearly

absorbed, 5-6 minutes. Stir in the:

Thyme sprigs, bay, chopped tomatoes, tomato paste

Turn the heat down to medium-low and simmer for 30 minutes, then add the chopped

basil. Turn off the heat and set aside.

Fry the meatballs:

In a cast-iron skillet set over medium-high heat, add:

2 tablespoons extra vigin olive oil

Heat the oil until it shimmers, about 2 minutes, then add the shaped meatballs (you may

need to cook them in batches and in the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil depending

upon the size of your pan) and cook until brown on all sides, 10 to 15 minutes total. Use

the tongs to transfer the meatballs to the warm sauce. Once all of the meatballs are

cooked, return the sauce to a simmer and cook until the meatballs are cooked through,

about 10 minutes.

Make the pasta: Fill a large pot with water, add the salt and bring to a boil over high

heat. Add the spaghetti.

Cook until al dente, 10 to 12 minutes, then drain the pasta into a colander, saving ¼ cup

of pasta water (to thin the sauce, if needed).

Divide the spaghetti into 4 bowls. Top each with a few meatballs and some sauce.

Finish with the grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and chopped basil. Enjoy!

