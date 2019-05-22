A local florist is turning heads across the country with his bright, bold, eclectic arrangements. Manu Torres mixes together natural elements like flowers and grasses with pops of artificial materials. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with the floral artist to get a closer look at his stunning arrangements.
To follow Manu Torres: https://www.instagram.com/uunnaamm/?hl=en
