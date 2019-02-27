On March 4, 2003, a genre-breaking band burst onto the Portland music scene for a Mardi Gras celebration, and every year, the MarchFourth band celebrates its anniversary in a big way. MORE’s Molly Riehl sat down with founder and bandleader, John Averill, to hear about this year’s celebration at Crystal Ballroom.
For more information: http://www.marchfourthband.com/tour
