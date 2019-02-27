On March 4, 2003, a genre-breaking band burst onto the Portland music scene for a Mardi Gras celebration, and every year, the MarchFourth band celebrates its anniversary in a big way. MORE’s Molly Riehl sat down with founder and bandleader, John Averill, to hear about this year’s celebration…

On March 4, 2003, a genre-breaking band burst onto the Portland music scene for a Mardi Gras celebration, and every year, the MarchFourth band celebrates its anniversary in a big way. MORE’s Molly Riehl sat down with founder and bandleader, John Averill, to hear about this year’s celebration at Crystal Ballroom.

For more information: http://www.marchfourthband.com/tour

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.