When it comes to material things, we live in an easy-come-easy-go world. One local ceramicist is working hard to change that. Rachael Williams puts time, care and love into every piece of picture-perfect pottery she creates with her own two hands. Molly Riehl stopped by her studio to learn more about her company, Margaret and Beau.
To learn more about Margaret and Beau: https://margaretandbeau.com/about
To follow Margaret and Beau on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/margaretandbeau/
To follow Cupboard Goods on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cupboardgoods/
