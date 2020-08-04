Marissa Wolf and Chip Miller from Portland Center Stage talk with MORE about some of the events lined up to entertain theatre lovers, including the “Community Voices” project – which give the stage to 12 celebrated black artists based in Portland
LINK: https://www.pcs.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.