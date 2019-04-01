The New Yorker once called Laurie Wolf the Martha Stewart of marijuana edibles. The award-winning culinary is pioneering her way through Oregon’s cannabis industry, making consumption a more delicious experience. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the Laurie + MaryJane kitchen to learn more.
To learn more about Laurie + MaryJane: http://www.laurieandmaryjane.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.