(KPTV) - The late Maurice Lucas is beloved as a Trail Blazer Legend but he’s also known for his love for community.
The Maurice Lucas Foundation keeps the star’s legacy alive by supporting youth in Portland.
Stephanie Domurat interviewed Maurice’s son, David Lucas about how the foundation is now celebrating its 10th year.
If you’d like to join the Gala, Friday, September 18th, visit https://ml20.org/
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.