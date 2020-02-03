You don’t have to go a farm to experience the rural, natural and calming oasis of farm life. Just head to North Portland to visit with The Belmont Goats. Stephanie meets with one of the owners of the goat sanctuary and introduces you to each of the beloved goats.
The farm is open to visitors on Saturday and Sunday, free of charge. If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, they are accepting applications. For more information, just head to https://thebelmontgoats.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.