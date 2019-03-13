Portland is all about farm-to-table eating. In order to eat local, you must also grow local – and as we know, that begins with a seed. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with Portland’s seed guy, Evan Gregoire, to learn how he makes the Pacific Northwest a more delicious place.
To learn more about the Portland Seedhouse: https://portlandseedhouse.com/
