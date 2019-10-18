Bruce Feirstein wrote three James Bond films, starring Pierce Brosnan, and he’s in town this weekend for the Portland Film Festival. Bruce joins Molly Riehl live in studio to talk about his time working on the Bond films and what you can expect from this year’s film festival.
To learn more about the Portland Film Festival: https://portlandfilmfestival.com
