Local mechanic Patrick Fitzgibbons is considered Portland’s king of scooters. He specializes in custom, gas-powered scooters you would imagine seeing riding down the streets of Italy. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by Ptown Scooters to learn about Patrick’s love of vintage treasures on two wheels.
Meet the king of Portland scooters
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.