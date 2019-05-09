We’re just weeks away from the start of the 2019 Rose Festival, and one of our favorite traditions is the Rose Festival Court. On March, 15 young women from Portland-metro area high schools were chosen to represent their school. MORE’s Molly Riehl gets to know the 2019 Rose Festival Princesses.
Meet your 2019 Rose Festival Court
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.