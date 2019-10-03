One of Portland’s most inspiring artists is sharing her gift with others in a new gallery space. Megan Krzmarzick began Humanities Dept years ago, but now has a brick-and-mortar to host workshops, guest artists and more. Molly Riehl stopped by to hear about her big opening tomorrow night.
To follow Megan on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/messengerbird/
To follow Humanities Department on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/humanitiesdept/
