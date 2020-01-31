For more info on the work of Action Kivu and Theo Chocolate, please visit their websites: actionkivu.org and theochocolate.com.
Here is a full list of the Chocolate for Congo participating locations:
- Arden Wine Bar
- Ava Gene’s
- Baker & Spice
- Bee’s Custom Cakes
- Bistro Agnes
- Canard
- Clyde Common
- Coquine
- Dóttir at Kex
- Estes + Dame
- Farina Bakery
- Irving Street Kitchen
- Le Pigeon
- Memoz Dessert Cafe
- Oui! Wine Bar + Restaurant
- Ox
- Pie Spot
- Tusk
- Vaux
- Woodlawn Coffee & Pastry
