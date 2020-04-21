Mentors more in-need during social distancing

An organization dedicated to giving children positive role models says there’s an even greater need right now to help children who are isolated. As school campuses remain closed for the remainder of the year, many of the people kids are used to seeing everyday are not available in the same way. Stephanie Domurat speaks with Big Brothers Big Sisters Columbia Northwest about how they’re working to help kids and their families during the Covid-19 pandemic and their need for mentors.
For more information, visit https://itsbigtime.org/
