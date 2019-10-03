Microphones are part of nearly every production from theatre to music, but they don’t often add much to the creative element. Ear Trumpet Labs is changing that by offering designs that are as beautiful as they are functional. Stephanie meets the owner of Portland-based Ear Trumpet Labs and learns more about their vintage-inspired designs that are becoming part of the show with some of the biggest names in music. The father-daughter duo who runs the company says they still get surprised sometimes when they see who is using their microphones. For more information visit: http://www.eartrumpetlabs.com/
Microphones taking center stage at Ear Trumpet Labs
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.