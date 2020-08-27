Migration Brewing opens up new rooftop bar overlooking Providence Park

MORE’S Spencer Thomas caught up with Brand Manager of Migration Brewing, Avery Harris, to get an inside look at the brewery's new rooftop spot, located in the Canvas at the Press Blocks in the Stadium District.
This 2,000 square foot patio makes for a perfect socially distant experience while enjoying beautiful views of three different mountains, Portland’s West Hills, and great beer!
The grand opening will take place today from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., be sure to call Migration Brewing to make a reservation.
