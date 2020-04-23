Mimosa Studios offers To-Go Painting Kits

As we’re home more than ever, why not use the time to get creative or learn a new hobby? Stephanie Domurat interviews the owner of Mimosa Studios in Northeast Portland to learn about their painting kits you can take home. The studio usually hosts people as they paint cute pottery pieces but now they’re offering free delivery so people can still get creative on their own.
For more information, visit https://www.mimosastudios.com/
