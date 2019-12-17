Her eco-friendly fashion is not only good for the earth but also good for the soul. Designer, Sundari Franklin uses upcycled material to make gorgeous bohemian-style clothing. A former winner of FashionNext, Franklin is now bringing her fashion line, Minnie Opal on the road. Stephanie Domurat visited with the designer to show you the Minnie Opal mobile boutique and where you can stop by for a visit to try on some beautiful clothing and apparel. She also shows us her custom-made wedding dresses that are made to be as unique as the bride that wears them. To see more of her designs, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/834834876970946/
Minnie Opal designs now offered in Mobile Boutique
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.