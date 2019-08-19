As ringleader of the Human Access Project, Willie Levenson has spent years advocating for the Willamette River and encouraging folks to swim in it. He also knows it’s not always obvious where and how to access the river. Willie and Molly Riehl go on a tour of some of the least risky and most accessible swim spots in Downtown Portland.
To find more swim spots along the Willamette River: http://www.humanaccessproject.com/swimming
