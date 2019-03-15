Right at the Fork is one of Portland’s most popular podcasts, introducing us to some of the biggest and most up-and-coming tastemakers in Oregon’s food industry. The podcast is normally hosted by Chris Angelus and Cort Johnson, but during the month of March, women are taking over the mic – including Molly Riehl.
Molly’s episode with 10 Barrel’s Whitney Burnside airs March 21.
To listen to Right at the Fork: http://rightatthefork.com/
