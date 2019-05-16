Tonight, slurp down delicious $1 oysters at The Porter Hotel’s rooftop bar. Molly Riehl and Good Day Oregon’s Shauna Parsons are taking part in the first annual Mother Shuckers competition. They’re joining 11 other local women, competing to shuck the most oysters in an hour, all in the name of a hunger-free Oregon.
Molly and Shauna will be shucking $1 oysters from 6-7pm at The Porter Hotel’s Xport Bar & Lounge.
To learn more: https://www.xportportland.com/mother-shuckers.htm
