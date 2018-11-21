This Small Business Saturday, how would you like to celebrate not just small, local businesses, but small, local businesses owned by moms? The Mom-Owned Business – or MOB – Nation put together a fun tour, complete with lots of perks. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with the head of the MOB Nation …

This Small Business Saturday, how would you like to celebrate not just small, local businesses, but small, local businesses owned by moms? The Mom-Owned Business – or MOB – Nation put together a fun tour, complete with lots of perks.

To learn more about the MOB Nation Small Business Saturday Tour: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/small-business-saturday-portland-tour-tickets-51954206430

To learn more about Frigg’s Mercantile: https://maketakestudio.com/about-friggs/

