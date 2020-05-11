Monday Challenge: Take an online class

We’re kicking off your week with a little dose of motivation. Today’s Monday Challenge is to take an online class. Molly Riehl shares some ideas.
Yale’s “Science of Well-Being”: https://bit.ly/2YTRpoQ
Local cooking classes:
Chef Vitaly Paley: https://www.instagram.com/vit0bike/?hl=en
Chef Gabriel Rucker: https://www.instagram.com/ruckergabriel/?hl=en
Lauren Chandler: https://www.laurenchandlercooks.com/
Local fitness classes:
Diva Den: https://www.instagram.com/divadenstudio/
Keli Davis Simlesa: https://www.instagram.com/kelisimlesa/
Sidnie Redding: https://www.instagram.com/vicious__mamalicious/
Kait Hurley: https://kaithurley.com/
Kelsey Heenan’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedailykelsey/
Art lessons with Lisa Congdon: https://lisacongdon.com/pages/classes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.