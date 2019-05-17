In 2015, the country's first-ever pinseria opened in San Francisco. Now, Montesacro has opened its second location right in the heart of Portland’s Pearl District. MORE's Molly Riehl stopped by the pinseria to learn about pizza’s delicious ancestor and experience everything there is to love …

In 2015, the country’s first-ever pinseria opened in San Francisco. Now, Montesacro has opened its second location right in the heart of Portland’s Pearl District. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the pinseria to learn about pizza’s delicious ancestor and experience everything there is to love about Montesacro.

To learn more about Montesacro: https://www.montesacropdx.com/

