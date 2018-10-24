The Portland Film Festival is celebrating the film industry’s Latino community this year with its first-ever LatinX program. Ahead of tonight’s Day of the Dead party, MORE’s Molly Riehl gets a history and makeup lesson about the important Mexican tradition.

Blanca will be doing sugar skull makeup at the Portland Film Festival’s Dead of the Dead party tonight.

For more information: https://portlandfilmfestival.com/

