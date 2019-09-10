It’s National Read a Book Day, but many parents will admit it’s often hard to pull kids away from the screen and into a book. Luckily, there’s a solution that both kids and adults with love. Laura Arbo joins Molly Riehl live in studio to tell us about the local company, Vooks.
To learn more about Vooks: https://www.vooks.com/
To learn more about the promotion for teachers: https://www.vooks.com/teacher-appreciation
