Prepare your appetites. Portland Dining Month is officially here. Throughout he month of March, more than 130 local restaurants are offering a three-course meal for $33. This particular dining month is a special one because it’s the 10th anniversary. MORE’s Molly Riehl celebrates with Chef Vitaly Paley at Imperial.
To learn more about Portland Dining Month: https://www.travelportland.com/dining-month/
