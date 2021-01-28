The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts will become the first performing arts center of its kind in the Portland metro area in more than 30 years.

The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts will become the first performing arts center of its kind in the Portland metro area in more than 30 years.  The Reser will feature a 550-seat theater, gallery, rehearsal and event space, an outdoor plaza and an adjacent parking garage.  The project broke ground back in November 2019 and construction is on track to be complete this fall, with an expected opening early next year.  If you'd like to learn more about The Reser, visit:  http://centerfortheartscampaign.org/100k/

