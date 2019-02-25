The stars were out in Portland this weekend during the annual Wizard World convention at the Oregon Convention Center. It wasn’t just actors and actresses who made an appearance. MORE’s Molly Riehl met with two artists who fans were flocking to this weekend to learn what it’s like to draw characters into life.
To learn more about Thomas Estrada: https://www.artofthomasestrada.com/
To learn more about Jeremy Clark: https://www.jeremyclarkart.com/
