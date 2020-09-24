MORE’s Stephanie Domurat talks with Powell’s Books to get this week’s MORE Reads. This week’s picks are Intimations by Zadie Smith and Summer by Ali Smith. For more information on these books of the week, visit https://www.powells.com/book/summer-a-novel-9781101870792 and https://www.powells.com/book/intimations-9780593297612
